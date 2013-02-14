Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
NEW DELHI Feb 14 Coal India Limited, the world's biggest miner, will miss its production target for 2012/13 by 5-6 million tonnes, but will meet its supply target of 470 million tonnes by drawing down from stocks, its chairman said on Thursday.
The production target is 464 million tonnes for the current fiscal year that ends in March.
The state-run miner, which produces about 80 percent of India's total coal output, has a stockpile of 47 million tonnes as of today, he said, nearly 24 million tonnes lower than its opening stocks at the beginning of this financial year. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
* HY basic headline earnings per share 211.5 cents versus 185.4 cents
* Said on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of gross 0.048 lira ($0.0128) net 0.0408 lira for 2016 payable starting from May 31