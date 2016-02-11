Workers unload coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest coal miner by output, reported a higher-than-expected 14 percent rise in its consolidated quarterly net profit on higher sales.

Net profit rose to 37.18 billion rupees ($544.36 million) in the fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31 from 32.62 billion rupees a year earlier, the company, majority owned by the Indian government, said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 31.97 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Consolidated net sales in the December quarter rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier to 189.71 billion rupees as despatches rose 10.7 percent.

($1 = 68.3000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)