MUMBAI Jan 30 The Indian government's sale of a
10 percent stake in Coal India Ltd, the largest coal
producer in the world, was fully covered by mid-afternoon on
Friday, helped by strong demand from portfolio investors, data
from stock exchanges showed.
The sale, in which demand from funds exceeded supply, boosts
the outlook for the country's $10 billion divestment programme,
as the government prepares to put more shares on the block.
Investors, retail as well as institutional, bid for 662
million shares of Coal India as of 3.25 p.m. India time (0955
GMT), versus the issue size of 631.6 million shares, Bombay
Stock Exchange data showed.
Bidding for the shares ended at 3.30 p.m.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Himank Sharma; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques)