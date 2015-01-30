MUMBAI Jan 30 The Indian government's sale of a
5 percent stake in Coal India Ltd was fully covered by
0903 GMT on Friday, data from stock exchanges showed. The
offering has a green shoe option, or provision to sell an
additional stake of 5 percent.
Investors bid for 328.7 million shares of Coal Indian versus
the base issue size of 315.8 million shares, the data showed.
Bidding for the shares will end at 3.30 p.m. (1000 GMT)
The government is looking to raise up to $3.7 billion from
the stake sale, which will make it the biggest ever equity
offering in the Indian market, as part of an ambitious
divestment programme.
The government has budgeted to raise $10 billion by selling
small stakes in state-run firms in this fiscal year. So far it
has managed to raise a little more than $300 million.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Himank Sharma)