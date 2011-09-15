* Stockpile overhang dampens spot trade

* Low-grade coal offers increase

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, Sept 15 Over 12 million tonnes of thermal coal are stockpiled at India's ports, around 7-8 million of which is unsold, according to some of India's biggest importers.

The tonnage of unsold coal already in India makes it unlikely that Indian buyers will be returning to the spot market for substantial fresh purchases anytime soon and helps explain why Indian buyers have been largely dormant for months.

"I have never seen port stockpiles so high, they are over 12 million tonnes and more than half is unsold," a source at one of the largest importing firms said.

Other importers pegged the stockpiles at 10-12 million tonnes and added that they are struggling to sell this coal in the teeth of slow industrial and power generation demand.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the April-June quarter was 7.7 percent, a disappointing level, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said two weeks ago .

Further economic sluggishness is looming as a spate of interest rate rises, high inflation and weak global conditions take their toll.

"GDP has slowed and the result is coal demand which is moderate at best - not terrible but not strong either," another major importer said.

"It's got nothing to do with coal prices being too high, although they are too high and ought to come down, it's just that the demand is not there, it has certainly fallen in the past few months," he added.

Prompt South African spot coal prices have fallen to $111.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay from over $120 in Q3 but this and weak freight rates are still not enough to tempt Indian buyers back into the market for more than the occasional, opportunistic buy, traders said.

India is a key and rapidly-growing coal importer, expected to bring in 67 million tonnes in 2011, rising to 100 million by 2015 .

India accounts for roughly 30 percent of South Africa's coal exports and is taking increasingly large chunks of low to medium-grade Indonesian coal.

Any falloff in Indian coal demand can have a significant impact on international coal benchmark prices.

LOW-GRADE COMPETITION

South African coal producers have been offering more coal of a lower grade than standard RB1 material direct to end-users and a few big traders, at steep discounts to the benchmark API4 spot price, Indian traders said.

BHP Billiton , Xstrata and Glencore have been the most active sellers of coal below RB1 specification into India, traders said.

"Sub-RB1 is available at an 8-9 percent discount to standard grade coal - it's a substantial discount and we're bringing in 2 million tonnes of that alone this year," the first importer source said.

"Two months ago you could buy low-grade South African at $80 a tonne FOB, which was a price most people could not compete with when offering that coal into the Indian market and most traders don't have the low-grade South African, only standard RB1," another trade importer said.

"I expect we will see more of this being offered into tenders and it will undercut everybody else's prices for standard coal because it is just as useable, just cheaper," he added.

The quality of coal produced in many exporting countries has been gradually falling for years as old mines exhaust the highest-grade seams so South African producers are not alone in shipping lower-grade coal.

Fortunately for producers, the consistent quality of South African coal compensates for the lower energy content being offered and makes it acceptable for use alone or blended with Indonesian material, for power plants and some cement plants in India. (Editing by William Hardy)