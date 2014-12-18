NEW DELHI Dec 18 The labour unions of state-run
Coal India Ltd have threatened to go on a five-day
strike beginning Jan. 6 to protest government plans to sell off
a stake and end the company's monopoly in mining and
distribution, officials said.
The call for the strike exacerbates concerns about supplies
from Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner which accounts
for about 80 percent of India's output. The country uses coal to
generate more than half of its electricity.
The firm often falls short of its output targets due to
strikes, delays in getting permissions to expand mines and other
bureaucratic hurdles, forcing India to import coal despite the
fact that it is home to the world's fifth-largest coal reserve.
Five labour unions, including the one affiliated to Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, have planned a
five-day strike from Jan. 6, said Jibon Roy, general secretary
of the All India Coal Workers Federation.
Workers will also go on a separate strike on Jan. 13 to
press for better working conditions, including a five-day week
with 35 hours of work, Roy said.
Last month, Coal India trade unions called off a planned
strike in a move that seemed to set the stage for Modi to press
ahead with energy reforms.
The government wants to sell the Coal India stake to meet
its $9.5 billion annual divestment target. The move will help
India trim its fiscal deficit.
The government in 2010 sold a 10 percent stake in Coal
India, raising $3.4 billion in an initial public offer.
(Reporting by Tanya Ashreena; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and
Himani Sarkar)