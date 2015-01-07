(Refiles to add slug)
* Unions began five-day strike on Tuesday, no progress in
talks
* Workers protesting opening up of coal industry by Modi
* Firm produced 645,000 T, shipped 800,000 T on Tuesday
-sources
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Jan 7 Coal India Ltd
struggled to produce and ship less than half of its daily target
on the first day of a five-day worker strike that began on
Tuesday, hampering government efforts to reform the country's
coal industry and ease its power crisis.
Unionized miners at the world's top coal producer are
protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to allow private
companies to mine and sell the fuel for the first time in 42
years. Modi's ministers have said that increasing competition is
key to ending India's power shortage.
But miners fear this will lead to pay and job cuts at Coal
India, which has come to be seen as an exemplar for deep-rooted
inefficiency in state enterprise.
Union leaders met top Coal Ministry officials for three
hours on Tuesday evening but did not reach an agreement, said
S.Q. Zama, secretary general of the Indian National Mineworkers
Federation.
Zama said unions would end the strike if the government
assured them that private companies would not be allowed to do
any commercial mining for at least the next six months and that
more talks would take place before the industry was opened up.
The leaders of Coal India's five trade unions are in New
Delhi for more "political" talks, Zama said.
Coal Secretary Anil Swarup, who headed the Tuesday meeting
with the union leaders, could not be reached for comment.
Coal India produced 645,000 tonnes on Tuesday, less than
half of its usual daily output at this time of year, mainly
using contract workers, a company official told Reuters.
It dispatched about 800,000 tonnes from new output and
stocks from railway sidings, another official said.
But the output could fall further if any contract workers
join the strike, the officials said.
Coal India has a permanent workforce of 286,196, excluding
supervisors and executives, and also employs about 65,000
contract workers.
Known for its industry-lagging productivity, Coal India digs
out about 1,100 tonnes of coal per employee a year, compared
with 36,700 tonnes per employee at U.S.-based Peabody Energy
and 12,700 tonnes per employee at China's Shenhua Energy
, according to industry body ASSOCHAM in New Delhi.
Coal India has fallen short of its output targets for the
last six years, making the country the third largest coal
importer despite sitting on the world's fourth largest reserves
of the fuel.
The latest strike at Coal India would exacerbate the
shortage for power companies such as Tenughat Thermal Power
Station in eastern India, the power company's managing director
Ram Avatar Sahoo said.
(Additional reporting by Jatindra Dash in BHUBANESWAR and Imran
Khan in PATNA; Editing by Tom Hogue)