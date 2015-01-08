By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 8 India will stick to its plans
to open up the coal industry to private firms and sell a stake
in state-run Coal India Ltd, despite the resistance by
mine workers, the country's coal and power minister said on
Thursday.
The five mineworker unions of the world's largest coal miner
called off a five-day strike in its second day on Wednesday,
after coal and power minister Piyush Goyal assured them a
committee would be formed to address their concerns.
The strike had been seen as a test of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's resolve to push through tough economic reforms.
Mineworkers fear the entry of private companies will
pressure Coal India to reduce costs, eventually leading to pay
and job cuts at the inefficient state behemoth that accounts for
about 80 percent of the country's total output.
Coal fuels 60 percent of India's power production and worker
strikes have previously crippled power plants.
"If they have any concerns they are always open to further
discussions and dialogue." Goyal told a news conference.
"(But) there is absolutely no change in any of our plans."
Goyal said increasing competition is key to meeting demand
for cheap coal and realising Prime Minister Modi's goal of
supplying round-the-clock power to India's 1.2 billion people by
2019.
The country still has 280 million people living without
power in 56 million homes, Goyal said.
In late December, Modi resorted to a rarely-used executive
decree to implement coal reforms that would allow an auction of
coal mines and lead to private companies commercially mining the
fuel for the first time in 42 years.
The government is also looking to divest a 10 percent stake
in Coal India in a sell-off drive to meet its budgetary needs.
Goyal said he hoped the formation of the committee will help
Coal India workers air their views so that they "do not have to
go on strike again".
S.Q Zama, secretary general of the Indian National
Mineworkers Federation, said that though Goyal did not agree to
consider reversing the decision on commercial mining, workers
were relieved that the government will not fully privatise Coal
India as many had feared.
The first two days of the strike led to a production loss of
about 1 million tonnes for Coal India, which normally produces
about 1.4 million tonnes a day during this time of year.
Goyal said the unionised miners have promised to help make
up for the loss.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)