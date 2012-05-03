* Petcoke scarcity encourages replacement with coal
* S.African, Indonesian coal won't be displaced
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, May 3 U.S. high-sulphur thermal coal,
which is flowing into every possible pocket of global demand,
will replace up to 2 million tonnes a year of petroleum coke
that has been imported by India's cement sector, Indian traders
said.
Indian cement companies Shree Cement and Ultratech
have taken one cargo of U.S. high-sulphur coal and
smaller manufacturers have bought parcels from stocks at ports.
Fresh purchases are currently being negotiated, the traders
said.
India's coal imports are set to grow rapidly to over 100
million tonnes of thermal coal this year, most of it from
Indonesia and South Africa destined for power generators. The
cement sector is a smaller but significant consumer of imports.
Some Indian end-users are likely to turn to the very
high-sulphur Illinois Basin coals to take advantage of their
lower prices and greater supply than petroleum coke, the traders
said.
"The power plants cannot use this very high sulphur coal.
They have old boilers which can't use it, so I don't see it
displacing other origins there, only for cement," said an
importer supplying both the power and cement sectors.
Petroleum coke, also known as petcoke, is produced by oil
refiners from the heaviest, highest-sulphur crudes. It is a
higher-energy, higher-sulphur fuel than most thermal coal.
Most of the petcoke traded in the global spot market is
produced in the United States but has become an increasingly
domestic market with limited quantities for export.
"We have been looking for petcoke for a few months now, from
Venezuela and Chile as well as the U.S., but we're not seeing
the offers because the coke producers sold forward last year
when their prices fell and they've also cut production back," an
Indian coal and coke trader said.
"We've been looking at taking Illinois coal but we'd want to
be sure it would work," he added.
U.S. coal with a sulphur content of 3-4 percent, which is far
higher than standard coal origins with 1 percent or less, is the
closest replacement for petcoke.
"Illinois Basin coal, 3, 4 percent sulphur or more, is the
best possible alternative to petcoke. I'm looking for imported
petcoke, but you can't find any, and Indian domestic petcoke
production will not rise until much later this year and could be
further delayed," one of India's biggest coal importers said.
The importer added, "Only the cement companies are taking
this very high-sulphur coal from the Illinois Basin."
Illinois Basin thermal coal of 3.5 percent sulphur, with a
similar energy value, has been trading at a discount of $25 a
tonne to European delivered prices or roughly $70 FOB.
U.S. petcoke with 6.5 percent sulphur and an energy content
of around 7,000 kc/kg was sold in February at $120 a tonne CIF
India to a South Indian cement maker and prices have been stable
since, then, traders said.
The discount for the Illinois Basin coal would have to be
even heftier before Indian users buy more, Indian traders said.
"We've sold Illinois coal to the cement sector but so far
only as part of a blend, which reduced the sulphur somewhat, and
as stock-and-sale business from stockpiles," another large
Indian trader said.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)