TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) said on Monday it has agreed to acquire a 10 percent stake in Australia's Maules Creek coal project from the developer Aston Resources .

The company also said it agreed to sign a long-term contract to buy coal from the project. The project is under development in New South Wales, with a goal to begin production in 2013, the company added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)