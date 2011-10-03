* J-Power to acquire 10 pct stake for $360 mln

* To buy long-term thermal coal for 10 years (Adds detail)

TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) said on Monday it has agreed to acquire a 10 percent stake in Australia's Maules Creek coal project from the developer, Aston Resources .

Aston, which currently owns 85 percent of the project, said in a statement the deal is worth A$370 million ($360 million).

J-Power also said it had agreed to sign a long-term contract to buy coal from the project, in New South Wales and with a goal to begin production in 2013.

The proposed offtake starts in 2014 for an initial period of 10 years, with sales gradually ramping up to 900,000 tonnes a year from 150,000, Aston said.

The deal needs consent from Itochu Corp , which has a 15 percent stake in the project, as well as from regulators.

The project plans to produce for 30 years and sell 2.6 million tonnes of coal in 2013, 5.6 million tonnes in 2014, and about 10.7 million tonnes per year from 2015, J-Power said.

The majority of coal produced will be a high-quality metallurgical coal, with the rest a premium export thermal coal, Aston said. ($1 = 1.029 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)