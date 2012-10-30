Oct 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared
anthracite coal imports for September released by Japan's
Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.
Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in
tonnes.
Country Sept Yr/Yr Sept YTD Yr/Yr
list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes %
China 142,773 38.6 $206.22 1,006,176 -1.0
Taiwan 48 -44.2 $737.95 580 -27.0
Vietnam 109,055 -19.7 $186.49 847,799 -13.0
UK 4 $725.74 8 60.0
Russia 142,645 -13.6 $156.55 1,670,189 78.9
Ukraine - 59
USA 38,387 $182.73 38,403 155.8
Australia 137,139 340.9 $169.66 937,196 -11.1
Total 570,051 31 $179.69 4,500,410 12.4
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)