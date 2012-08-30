Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
Aug 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country July Yr/Yr July YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 177,522 33.1 $207.90 767,780 -7.5 Taiwan 184 275.5 $695.61 458 -23.9 Vietnam 83,930 -28.3 $190.86 631,295 -19.6 UK - 4 -20.0 Russia 239,540 201.2 $165.73 1,267,202 99.0 Ukraine - 59 USA 8 0.0 $2,155.12 16 -99.9 Australia 101,168 -6.1 $179.55 725,129 -19.8 Total 602,352 37.6 $184.17 3,391,943 6.7 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.