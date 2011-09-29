Sept 29 Following is a table of coking coal imports for August released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country Aug Aug July July M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD

Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne

China 98,740 153.31 71,177 168.25 38.7 28.2 949,095 254.48

Indonesia 1,190,021 139.47 1,200,347 129.79 -0.9 -15.6 9,768,286 127.24

India - - 1 7,617.60

Russia 228,585 305.84 192,941 297.48 18.5 17.7 1,698,590 243.25

Canada 848,777 303.11 220,829 343.99 284.4 -20.8 4,947,934 260.33

USA 500,651 279.37 466,827 261.23 7.2 202,592.7 4,073,575 256.39

Mexico - 47,913 306.30 -100.0 75,764 299.50

Columbia - - 61,844 294.86

Australia 3,153,109 285.38 2,957,231 278.45 6.6 -6.8 23,941,164 238.07 New Zealand - - 253,020 244.19

Total 6,019,883 257.15 5,157,265 244.55 16.7 -2.9 45,769,273 219.20 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)