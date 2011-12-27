TOKYO, Dec 27 Following is a table of coking coal imports for November released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

Figures are converted to U.S. dollars from yen using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country Nov Nov Oct Oct M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD TD (Yr/Yr %)

Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes

China 23,973 178.00 44,482 287.83 -46.1 1,020,837 257.01 92.5 Indonesia 1,444,516 150.01 1,142,354 151.42 26.5 -8.5 13,510,152 133.09 -18.6

India - 2 6,043.02 -100.0 3 6,430.72 -99.9

Russia 204,243 255.27 223,174 293.21 -8.5 2.5 2,385,483 251.52 12.3

Canada 429,324 287.53 853,930 312.26 -49.7 -19.1 6,672,090 271.91 -13.7

USA 682,146 294.51 379,980 294.53 79.5 314.0 5,363,091 264.47 120.2

Mexico - - 75,764 303.99

Colombia - - 61,844 299.28 Australia 3,784,261 263.13 3,150,070 276.35 20.1 4.6 34,160,543 247.04 -14.9 ew Zealand - - 253,020 247.85 -46.7

Total 6,568,463 242.56 5,793,992 258.94 13.4 7.8 63,502,827 227.33 -9.4 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)