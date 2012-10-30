Oct 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared
coking coal imports for September released by Japan's Ministry
of Finance on Tuesday.
Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in
tonnes.
Country Sept Yr/Yr Sept YTD Yr/Yr
list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes %
China 106,631 3,144.0 $169.61 477,255 -49.9
Mongolia - 19,105
Indonesia 1,810,808 56.8 $117.50 13,532,367 23.9
Russia 136,910 -47.2 $183.18 1,586,490 -19.5
Canada 760,463 72.5 $218.44 5,793,421 7.5
USA 384,992 69.3 $224.86 4,154,793 -3.4
Mexico - 101,545 34.0
Mozambique 21,416 $214.22 75,639
Australia 3,616,920 10.1 $187.50 28,732,081 5.5
New Zealand - 146,628 -42.0
Total 6,838,140 27.3 $174.23 54,619,324 6.8
