TOKYO, Aug 30 Following is a table of coking coal imports for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country July July June June M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD

Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne

China 71,177 168.25 42,895 294.28 65.9 294.8 850,355 265.32

Indonesia 1,200,347 129.72 742,215 145.14 61.7 -17.4 8,578,265 125.58

India - 1 7,660.00 -100.0 1 7,569.85

Russia 192,941 297.48 274,541 281.90 -29.7 -37.9 1,470,005 234.09

Canada 220,829 343.99 732,338 304.35 -69.8 -63.7 4,099,157 252.59

USA 466,827 261.23 488,774 248.97 -4.5 56.6 3,572,924 253.26

Mexico 47,913 306.30 - 75,764 297.63

Columbia - - 61,844 293.01

Australia 2,957,231 278.45 3,137,804 280.57 -5.8 -27.4 20,788,055 231.30 New Zealand - 61,034 227.57 -100.0 -100.0 253,020 242.66

Total 5,157,265 244.53 5,479,602 262.17 -5.9 -24.4 39,749,390 213.78 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)