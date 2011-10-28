TOKYO, Oct 28 Following is a table of coking coal imports for September released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Friday.
Figures are converted from yen to dollars using Japan
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are in
tonnes.
Country Sept Sept Aug Aug M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD YTD (Yr/Yr %)
Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes
China 3,287 274.62 98,740 153.31 -96.7 952,382 256.03 101.7
Mongolia - - - -100.0
Indonesia 1,154,996 146.21 1,190,021 139.47 -2.9 -8.7 10,923,282 129.18 -21.6
India - - 1 7,663.54 -100.0
Russia 265,332 269.28 228,585 305.84 16.1 85.8 1,963,922 246.26 21.0
Canada 440,902 313.80 848,777 303.11 -48.1 -13.4 5,388,836 264.89 -21.8
USA 227,390 264.14 500,651 279.37 -54.6 -37.1 4,300,965 257.58 123.2
Mexico - - 75,764 301.31
Columbia - - 61,844 296.64
Australia 3,285,048 273.16 3,153,109 285.38 4.2 -4.2 27,226,212 241.95 -16.5
New Zealand - - -100.0 253,020 245.66 -27.2
Total 5,376,955 248.65 6,019,883 257.15 -10.7 -6.8 51,146,228 222.20 -11.6
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)