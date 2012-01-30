TOKYO, Jan 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for December released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country Dec Dec Nov Nov M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD TD (Yr/Yr %)

Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes

China 77,351 171.74 23,973 178.00 222.7 6.8 1,098,188 251.31 82.2

Indonesia 1,145,693 136.19 1,444,516 150.04 -20.7 -17.0 14,655,845 133.35 -18.4

India - - 3 6,448.47 -99.9

Russia 141,643 214.63 204,243 255.27 -30.6 0.7 2,527,126 249.75 10.0

Canada 672,571 300.59 429,324 287.53 56.7 -18.4 7,344,661 274.40 -14.2

USA 362,264 319.31 682,146 294.51 -46.9 36.1 5,725,355 268.03 111.9

Mexico - - 75,764 304.83

Colombia - - 61,844 300.11

Australia 2,577,034 244.27 3,784,261 263.13 -31.9 -33.5 36,737,577 246.97 -16.5 New Zealand 165,402 276.60 - 418,422 256.38 -11.8

Total 5,141,958 231.98 6,568,463 242.56 -21.7 -21.6 68,644,785 227.74 -10.5 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)