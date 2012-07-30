Toshiba wants to raise at least $8.8 bln from sale of chip unit majority stake-source

TOKYO, Feb 21 Toshiba Corp wants to raise as least 1 trillion yen ($8.83 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its NAND flash memory business to plug a hole in its finances from a $6.3 billion writedown of its U.S. nuclear unit, a source said.