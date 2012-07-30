July 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared
coking coal imports for June released by Japan's Ministry of
Finance on Monday.
Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan
Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in
tonnes.
Country June Yr/Yr June YTD Yr/Yr
list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes %
China 40,572 -5.4 $244.82 333,182 -57.2
Mongolia - 19,105
Indonesia 1,450,185 95.4 $136.46 8,106,690 9.9
Russia 83,365 -69.6 $196.21 950,923 -26.3
Canada 833,833 13.9 $237.15 3,599,430 -7.2
USA 437,671 -10.5 $243.74 2,765,039 -11.0
Mexico - 57,175 105.3
Mozambique - 54,223
Australia 2,621,022 -16.5 $204.73 18,360,140 3.0
New Zealand - 42,165 -83.3
Total 5,466,648 -0.3 $194.86 34,288,072 -0.9
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)