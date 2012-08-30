Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
Aug 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country July Yr/Yr July YTD Yr/Yr list Tonnes % $/Tonne Tonnes % China 37,442 -47.4 $170.16 370,624 -56.4 Mongolia - 19,105 Indonesia 1,715,397 42.9 $122.46 9,822,087 14.5 Russia 246,495 27.8 $195.37 1,197,418 -19.3 Canada 742,950 236.4 $230.39 4,342,380 5.9 USA 365,511 -21.7 $259.76 3,130,550 -12.4 Mexico - 57,175 -24.5 Mozambique - 54,223 Australia 3,602,883 21.8 $183.80 21,963,023 5.6 New Zealand 104,463 $241.16 146,628 -42.0 Total 6,815,141 32.1 $178.74 41,103,213 3.4 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.