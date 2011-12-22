TOKYO Dec 22 Japanese wholesale power supplier J-Power is considering alternative ways of restarting a fire-hit 1,200-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Yokohama without using the coal conveyor belt that the smoke originated from, a senior company official said.

J-Power, formally known as Electric Power Development Co, shut the two coal-fired units, each with a capacity of 600 megawatts, at the Isogo power plant on Nov. 25.

The restart of the plant has been delayed due to a pending investigation into the cause of the incident.

The Isogo plant, which supplies electricity to Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, and Tohoku Electric Power Co, is key in providing stable power supplies in the peak winter demand season amid a record-low nuclear plant utilisation.

J-Power, Japan's top thermal coal user, in October projected coal consumption in the current business year ending next March at 22 million tonnes, up 1 million tonnes, but it could now consume less than 20 million tonnes, the official said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)