TOKYO Oct 2 Glencore Xstrata Plc and Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled an annual thermal coal import contract for Japanese utilities at around $73.50 per tonne, according to trade sources and local media.

The price set for the year beginning on Oct. 1 are down 14 percent from a year earlier and at the lowest level in 5 years, according to the Nikkei newspaper.

Several trade sources told Reuters the price was around the $73.50 level reported by the Nikkei.

Australia is by far the biggest supplier to Japan, accounting for about 73 percent of Japan's thermal coal imports in the first eight months of this year.

Thermal coal imports to Japan hit a monthly record of 10.5 million tonnes in August.

A Tohoku spokesman said it had reached an agreement with Glencore, but declined to comment on the price or other details of the contract. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)