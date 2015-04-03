TOKYO, April 3 Global mining giant Rio Tinto and Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled the first Japanese annual Australian thermal-coal import contract at 17 percent lower prices than a year ago, Nikkei reported on Friday.

The price, in the upper $67 range per tonne, set for the fiscal year beginning April 1 is around 50 percent below the peak of $130 hit in fiscal 2011, it said.

Tohoku is seen as a lead negotiator in annual thermal coal supply talks and the price it agrees to pay is expected to set the benchmark for other Japanese utilities. Australia is by far the biggest thermal coal supplier to Japan.

Tohoku had negotiated prices with Glencore until last fiscal year, but the two sides could not come to terms this time around, the paper said, adding that Rio Tinto may handle price talks for producers going forward.

A Tohoku spokesman confirmed that the firm had reached an agreement with a resource major by Thursday, but declined to comment on the price or other details of the contract.

