TOKYO, April 7 Commodities trader and mining group Glencore Xstrata Plc and Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled an annual Australian thermal-coal import contract at $67.80 per tonne, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The price set for the fiscal year beginning on April 1 is 17 percent lower than a year earlier and is the same as that agreed by Tohoku Electric and Rio Tinto last week.

Australia is by far the biggest supplier to Japan, accounting for about 74 percent of its thermal coal imports last year. The price set by Tohoku and the two suppliers will likely be followed by other Japanese utilities. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Edmund Klamann)