TOKYO, Sept 29 Following is a table of thermal coal imports for August released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

The total import figures have been revised from 10.045 million tonnes.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country Aug Aug July July M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD

Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne

China 181,393 157.14 126,504 152.83 43.4 -70.3 1,808,007 140.04 Indonesia 1,518,475 121.81 1,409,037 121.94 7.8 57.2 14,297,866 117.25

Russia 710,368 134.95 871,731 143.45 -18.5 -9.6 4,753,848 134.11

Canada 134,261 165.73 391,846 136.47 -65.7 -23.3 1,505,018 124.11

USA 71,713 48.90 28,019 164.08 155.9 191,290 112.63 Columbia 59,020 154.61 - 144,894 141.00 S.Africa - 76,984 147.80 -100.0 467,481 146.99 Australia 7,301,963 147.20 5,758,995 147.71 26.8 6.7 44,502,641 135.46

Total 9,977,193 142.23 8,663,116 142.71 15.2 6.4 67,671,045 131.41