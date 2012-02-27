Feb 27 Following is a table of customs-cleared total coal imports for January released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday.

The figures are a total of three different types of coal: anthracite coal, coking coal and thermal coal.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country Jan Jan Dec Dec M/M Yr/Yr YTD YTD YTD (Yr/Yr %)

Name Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes $/Tonne % % Tonnes $/Tonne Tonnes

China 338,946 220.45 476,803 188.16 -28.9 -32.4 338,946 220.45 -32.4

Taiwan 46 747.50 25 774.84 84.0 84.0 46 747.50 84.0

Vietnam 69,381 244.68 147,266 263.11 -52.9 -8.1 69,381 244.68 -8.1

Indonesia 3,523,465 132.36 3,085,293 130.86 14.2 -1.8 3,523,465 132.36 -1.8

Russia 740,158 186.09 873,719 163.50 -15.3 1.9 740,158 186.09 1.9

Canada 620,217 243.37 811,351 272.60 -23.6 -11.4 620,217 243.37 -11.4

USA 229,711 314.13 433,644 275.19 -47.0 -35.1 229,711 314.13 -35.1

Australia 1,315,461 183.34 8,433,127 180.01 34.2 18.4 11,315,461 183.34 18.4

New Zealand - 165,402 276.60 -100.0 -100.0 - -100.0

Total 6,837,385 177.79 14,426,630 178.79 16.7 7.8 16,837,385 177.79 7.8

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)