LONDON Oct 24 Moroccan independent power producer Jorf Lasfar Electricity Company (JLEC) has bought 12 panamax cargoes of thermal coal for 2013 delivery from EDF Trading at a premium to the API2 benchmark coal index, traders said.

Jorf is likely to receive U.S. coal which falls within its 1 percent sulphur content maximum limit.

In a separate tender, Jorf is seeking two panamaxes of coal for January and February delivery. The offer deadline is October 29. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; edkiting by James Jukwey)