TOKYO Jan 23 Japanese wholesale power supplier J-Power said it restarted the 600-megawatt No.1 unit at its Isogo plant on Monday, almost two months after the plant was hit by a fire.

The company, formally known as Electric Power Development Co, shut the coal-fired 1,200-MW Isogo plant in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Nov. 24 after a fire started on a coal conveyor belt.

The 600-MW No.2 unit was restarted last Thursday. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)