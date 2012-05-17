SEOUL May 17 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil while declining to buy 140,000 tonnes of coal due to high prices, a source from the utility said on Thursday.

The utility bought the oil product from Samsung C&T Corp at around $700 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said.

The coal tender it passed on had sought steaming coal - 70,000 tonnes for a minimum 4,600 kcal/kg and another 70,000 tonnes for a minimum 5,000 kcal/kg - for arrival between July and September. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)