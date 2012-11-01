First Solar swings to loss on restructuring, impairment charges
Feb 21 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, swung to a quarterly loss, as the company recorded charges related to a transition to a new module.
SEOUL Nov 1 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 130,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal via a tender on Monday and a combined 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via tenders on Tuesday, a company source said.
While declining to give price and suppliers details for the steaming coal, the source said the utility had purchased the two 30,000-tonne oil products from Vitol SA at premiums $25 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis.
The coal of minimum 5,700 kcal/kg will arrive between Dec. 24 and Jan. 10, 2013 and the oil products will arrive at the port of Pyongtaek in November. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)
Feb 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a bigger quarterly loss as production fell and expenses rose.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 The new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday that America need not choose between jobs and the environment, in a nod to the energy industry as the White House prepares executive orders that could come as soon as this week to roll back Obama-era regulation.