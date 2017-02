SEOUL, Sept 7 Korea East West Power Co (EWP) has bought 195,000 tonnes of anthracite coal of Vietnamese origin via a tender for delivery between Oct. 10, 2011 and Feb. 28, 2012 to Donghae Power plant, a company source said.

The utility bought the coal at about $110 per tonne on a delivered duty paid (DDP) basis for 4,900 kcal/kg, the source said. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)