SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea's August coal imports rose 5 percent to 9.66 million tonnes from 9.18 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Korea Customs Service showed.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), meanwhile, were almost unchanged in August year on year, according to customs data. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young and Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)