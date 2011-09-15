GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea's August coal imports rose 5 percent to 9.66 million tonnes from 9.18 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Korea Customs Service showed.
Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), meanwhile, were almost unchanged in August year on year, according to customs data. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young and Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years