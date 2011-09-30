SEOUL, Sept 30 The South Korean government will instruct domestic utilities to secure high calorific steaming coal to prevent blackouts in the upcoming winter similar to ones that hit earlier this month, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The world's third-largest thermal coal buyer after Japan and China suffered blackouts mainly in residential areas nationwide earlier this month as unusually hot weather hiked power demand.

The vice economy minister will meet with presidents of six utilities fully owned by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) on Friday to discuss preparations for winter peak demand, including measures to secure high calorific coal, the completion of new power plants and maintenance schedules, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry will draw up in November additional measures to cope with winter power demand and implement them from December, the statement added.

South Korean utilities have been increasing low calorific coal imports mostly of Indonesian origin in a bid to cut costs at loss-making KEPCO.

KEPCO's five generating firms with thermal plants -- Korea Midland Power, Korea Western Power, Korea East-West Power, Korea South-East Power and Korea Southern Power -- imported a combined 74 million tonnes of thermal coal last year, industry data showed.

Of the total, half came from Indonesia, compared with only 15 percent in 2001 when the generators were spun off from KEPCO to compete on cost and revenue.

While no specific import figures are available for high- and low-calorific coal, traders noted most Indonesian coal is low-calorific, at below 5,500 kcal/kg, and most Australian coal is high calorific, above 5,500 kcal/kg. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)