SEOUL, Oct 12 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought steaming coal via spot and term tenders closed on Oct. 4, a source at the utility said, declining to disclose suppliers and prices.

Of the total, the utility bought 750,000 tonnes of mostly Canada origin coal for 4,600 kcal/kg and 700,000 tonnes of Indonesia origin coal for 5,600 kcal/kg on a free-on-board (FOB) basis under three-year contracts via term tenders, according to the source.

Via the spot tender, the utility purchased 130,000 tonnes of Australia origin coal on a FOB basis, he added, while passing on another spot tender to buy 65,000 tonnes for 5,200 kcal/kg.

Details of the purchases are as follows:

--term tender

TONNE PER YEAR SPECIFICATION (NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE

750,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Dec 2011-Nov 2014

700,000 min 5,600 kcal/kg Dec 2011-Nov 2014

--spot tender

TONNE SPECIFICATION (NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE

130,000 min 5,600 kcal/kg December 2011

Note: NCV stands for net caloric value. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang)