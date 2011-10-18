SEOUL, Oct 18 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking 260,000 tonnes of bituminous coal for arrival between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 via a spot tender, the utility said on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr).

The tender for NCV minimum 5,600 kcal/kg bituminous coal supply to Taean Power Plant will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Oct. 20, the utility said. (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)