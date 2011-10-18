UPDATE 3-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
SEOUL, Oct 18 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking 260,000 tonnes of bituminous coal for arrival between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 via a spot tender, the utility said on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr).
The tender for NCV minimum 5,600 kcal/kg bituminous coal supply to Taean Power Plant will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Oct. 20, the utility said. (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.