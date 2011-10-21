SEOUL, Oct 21 Korea East West Power Co Ltd (EWP) is seeking a maximum of 4.62 million tonnes of steaming coal via spot and term tenders to be delivered to Dangjin power plant, the company said on its website (www.ewp.co.kr).

The tenders would close at 11:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) on October 25, the utility said.

The delivery period of the term tender may last from three years at minimum to five years at most.

Details of the tenders are as follows:

--term tenders

TONNES PER YEAR SPECIFICATION (NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE

min 260,000-520,000 min 5,600kcal/kg Jan 2012 - Dec 2016

260,000 min 5,200kcal/kg Jan 2012 - Dec 2016

--spot tenders

TONNES SPECIFICATIONS (NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE

260,000 min 5,600kcal/kg Dec 2011 - Jan 2012

455,000 min 4,600kcal/kg Dec 2011 - Jan 2012

Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value. (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)