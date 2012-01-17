SEOUL Jan 17 Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) bought a total of 390,000 tonnes of sub-bituminous or bituminous coal for delivery between January and April via tenders closed last Wednesday, a company source said on Tuesday.

The utility purchased 260,000 tonnes of coal of Australian and Russian origins from SUEK OAO, and 130,000 tonnes of Indonesian from Berau Coal Energy Tbk PT on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the source added.

The source declined to disclose the deal prices, and shipment details are as follows:

TONNE SPECIFICATION (NAR) SHIPMENT

260,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Jan 25, 2012-Apr 30, 2012

130,000 min 5,500 kcal/kg Jan 25, 2012-Apr 30, 2012

Note: The procurement is set to arrive at the ports of Samcheonpo and Yeonghung. (Reporting By Eun Jee Park; Editing by Ken Wills)