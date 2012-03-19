GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip off 1-1/2-yr high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
SEOUL, March 19 Korea East West Power Co (EWP) bought a total of 400,000 tonnes of steaming coal of Australian and United States origin via a tender closed on March 15, a company source said.
The utility purchased steaming coal of 5,700 kcal/kg for delivery between June-August, 2012, the source said, without elaborating. Shipment is to be made to Dangjin power plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
BEIJING, Feb 24 China's coal imports from North Korea eased last month after new U.N. Security Council sanctions curbing the isolated country's sales of the fuel abroad came into effect, as Russia, Mongolia, Australia and Indonesia raised shipments, data showed on Friday.
By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely declined in January, a second straight monthly drop in the world's top producer of the widely used commodity, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in the Southeast Asian nation likely slipped to 2.95 million tonnes in January from 3.22 million tonnes in December, according to the median estimate in a survey of three industry associations and a state palm research firm. Exports of I