SEOUL, April 3 Korea East West Power Co (EWP)
bought a total of 1.08 million tonnes of steaming coal of
Columbia, Indonesia, Russia and United States origins via
tenders closed on March 28, a company source said on Tuesday.
The utility purchased 550,000 tonnes of 5,500 kcal/kg for
about $95 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, and 530,000
tonnes of 4,700 kcal/kg for about $120 per tonne on a cost and
freight (CFR) basis, according to the source, who declined to
comment on supplier information.
*Note: Of the total, the utility purchased steaming coal of
5,500 kcal/kg from Indonesia and 4,700 kcal/kg from Russia,
Columbia and the United States. Shipment is to be made to
Dangjin power plant between May and August.
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)