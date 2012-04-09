UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
SEOUL, April 9 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 75,000 tonnes per year of Indonesian steaming coal for delivery between May 2012 and April 2015 via a term tender on April 2, a utility source said on Monday.
While the source declined to disclose price information, details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNE (per annum) SPECIFICATION(NCV) ARRIVAL
75,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg May, 2012-April 2015
Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is for Taean Power Plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 Developers of the Leviathan natural gas field said on Thursday they had approved a $3.75 billion final investment decision (FID) on the first phase of the largest energy project in Israel's history.
OSLO, Feb 23 Norway's oil companies have increased their 2017 investment plans in the last three months, signalling a smaller-than-expected contraction for the industry, a survey by the statistics office showed on Thursday.