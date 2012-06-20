U.S. DISTILLATE FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER BIGGER THAN EXPECTED DRAW
U.S. DISTILLATE FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER BIGGER THAN EXPECTED DRAW
SEOUL, June 20 Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) has bought a total of 260,000 tonnes of steaming coal for Aug. 1-31 delivery via a tender closed on June 14, a company source said on Wednesday.
The utility bought two cargoes of coal of U.S. and multinational origins with a minimum 5,500 kcal/kg, at about $92 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the source said while declining to reveal supplier information. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin and Lydia Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)
U.S. DISTILLATE FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER BIGGER THAN EXPECTED DRAW
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has alerted Brazil's electricity sector regulator that it would not supply natural gas for a new thermoelectric power plant under construction in the Amazon region.
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: