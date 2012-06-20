SEOUL, June 20 Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) has bought a total of 260,000 tonnes of steaming coal for Aug. 1-31 delivery via a tender closed on June 14, a company source said on Wednesday.

The utility bought two cargoes of coal of U.S. and multinational origins with a minimum 5,500 kcal/kg, at about $92 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the source said while declining to reveal supplier information. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin and Lydia Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)