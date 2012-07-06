SEOUL, July 6 Korea South East Power Co Ltd
(KOSEP) has bought 540,000 tonnes of steaming coal
for delivery between September and November via tenders closed
on July 3, a company source said on Friday.
The utility bought 260,000 tonnes of coal from Xstrata PLC
at about $81 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis,
and 280,000 tonnes of coal from Glencore for around $76 per
tonne on a FOB basis, the source said.
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNE SPECIFICATION(NAR) ORIGIN SHIPMENT
260,000 min 5,500 kcal/kg Australia Sept 13-Nov 30
280,000 min 4,600 kacl/kg Indonesia Sept 13-Nov 30
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anand Basu)