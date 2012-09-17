SEOUL, Sept 17 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought a combined 770,000 tonnes per year of steaming coal via term tenders on Sept. 11, a utility source said on Monday. While the source declined to disclose supplier and price information, details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) ORIGIN 660,000 min 5,600 kcal/kg Australia 110,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Indonesia * Note: NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is for Taean power plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (Eunhye.Shin@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5667; Reuters Messaging: eunhye.shin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)