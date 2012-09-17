Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
(Adds arrival schedule) SEOUL, Sept 17 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought a combined 770,000 tonnes per year of steaming coal via term tenders on Sept. 11, a utility source said on Monday. While the source declined to disclose supplier and price information, details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) ORIGIN 660,000 min 5,600 kcal/kg Australia 110,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Indonesia * Note: The coal of 5,600 kcal/kg will arrive between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2017 while the coal of 4,600 kcal/kg will arrive between Nov. 1, 2012 and Oct. 31, 2017. NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is for Taean power plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (Eunhye.Shin@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5667; Reuters Messaging: eunhye.shin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.