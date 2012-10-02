Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
SEOUL, Oct 2 Korea East West Power Co (EWP) has bought steaming coal via spot and five-year term tenders closed on Sept. 19, a company source said on Tuesday. The utility purchased 65,000 tonnes of Indonesian coal of 4,600 kcal/kg via a spot tender from Klandee Resources Pte Ltd, the source said, but did not give any price information. EWP also purchased a combined 710,000 tonnes per year of 4,600 kcal/kg coal in term tenders, more than double from 260,000 tonnes per year it originally sought. The price was around $73 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the source added. The company passed on another term tender seeking 260,000 tonnes per year of 5,100 kcal/kg coal, she said. Details of the purchase from term tenders are as follows: TONNES/Y SUPPLIER ORIGIN ARRIVAL 320,000 Cloud Peak Energy US Oct 2012-Sept 2017 260,000 Klandee Resources Indonesia Oct 2012-Sept 2017 130,000 PT Berau Coal Energy Indonesia Oct 2012-Sept 2017
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).