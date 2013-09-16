UPDATE 1-UK bank Shawbrook rejects improved $1 bln buyout proposal
March 7 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
SEOUL, Sept 16 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has bought a total of 756,000 tonnes per year of sub-bituminous coal for delivery between Jan 2014 and Dec 2018 via term tenders that closed on Sept 5, a source from the utility said. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE SUPPLIER 204,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg $73-74 Rio Tinto Macquarie 552,000 min 5,700 kcal/kg around $78 Trafigura *Note: The origin of the 204,000 cargo is Indonesia while that of the 552,000 cargo is Australia. NCV stands for Net Calorific Value and the procurement is for Hadong power plant.
LONDON, March 7 British insurer Direct Line reported a 22 percent fall in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, after the government changed the way personal injury claims are calculated, pushing up lump sum payments.
March 7, 2017Britain's Ashtead Group Plc stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profits.