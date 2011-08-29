UPDATE 3-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
SEOUL Aug 29 Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) is seeking a total of 465,000 tonnes of sub-bituminous or bituminous coal for delivery between October and December 2011 via tenders, the company said on Monday.
The tenders would close at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sept. 7, it said in tender documents.
Details are as follows:
TONNE SPECIFICATION (NAR) SHIPMENT
400,000 min 3,700 kcal/kg Oct 1-Dec 31
65,000 min 3,800 kcal/kg Oct 10-Nov 4
Note: This procurement is set to arrive at the port of Gwangyang, according to the documents. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Chris Lewis)
