SEOUL, May 14 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has bought a total of 195,000 tonnes of steaming coal for delivery between June and July via tenders on May 9, a utility source said on Monday.

While the source declined to reveal suppliers, details of the purchase are as follows:

TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN

130,000 min 5,700 kcal/kg $97 Australia

65,000 min 4,700 kcal/kg $92 Indonesia (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)