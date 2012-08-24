GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
SEOUL, Aug 24 Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) bought steaming coal via term and spot tenders on Aug. 16, a company source said on Friday. While supplier information was not available, details of the purchase are as follows: --Term tender TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN 500,000 min 5,500 kcal/kg $81.5 Australia 260,000 min 5,150 kcal/kg $75 Australia 400,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg $71 Indonesia, U.S. * Note: All of the above products will arrive between Oct. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2015. NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung power plants. --Spot tender TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN 200,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg $71 Indonesia * Note: The product will arrive between Oct. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2012. The procurement is for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung power plants. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)
BONN, Germany, Feb 16 Germany wants China to create a fairer business environment for foreign companies, especially German carmakers seeking to tap into Beijing's drive for greener cars, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday.
Feb 16 Federal officials and North Dakota's governor on Thursday refused to extend next week's evacuation deadline for activists living in camps that have been a base for months for demonstrations against the multibillion-dollar Dakota Access oil pipeline.